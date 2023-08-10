Miller Hill Mall to add pop culture gift shop this fall

(WNDU)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Miller Hill Mall is adding another store this fall.

Officials announced BoxLunch, a pop culture gift store with a cause, is now coming to Duluth.

The store offers a curated selection of officially licensed apparel, accessories, collectibles, beauty, home goods, and gift and novelty merchandise for everyone from the most dedicated fan to the more casual pop culture enthusiast.

BoxLunch, a sister store to Hot Topic, is an American retail chain that’s product line consists of apparel, accessories, home goods, novelty items, and collectibles.

Leaders say they have exclusive licensed merchandise for Stranger Things, Funko Pop! Vinyls, and Star Wars.

Additionally, they offer well-known Disney, Pixar, Harry Potter, Avatar, and Pokémon-themed products for kids, teens, and young adults.

With every $10 spent on any of BoxLunch’s pop-culture-themed products, they will help provide a meal secured by Feeding America on behalf of local food banks.

The new store will be located next to Victoria’s Secret and across from Bath & Body Works.

You can view the online store here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Ski Hut second location ground breaking in Duluth's RiverWest development
Duluth sports store breaks ground on second location in RiverWest development
Emily Larson 2023
Mayor Emily Larson releases statement following August primary election
Roger Reinert reacts to Duluth's mayoral primary.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Mayoral candidate Roger Reinert’s reaction after advancing to general election
Duluth mayoral primary election Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
BREAKDOWN: Voting totals, statistics from Tuesday’s mayoral primary race

Latest News

Friday to Sunday will host rain chances
Storm chance tonight and Friday may finally deliver much needed rain
There have been reports by the USDA that some white-tailed deer in 32 counties across Illinois,...
DNR: CWD testing mandatory for all Grand Rapids city deer hunts
9 Michiganders allegedly involved in false electors scheme appear in court
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Warrant: 4-year-old fatally shot after finding gun