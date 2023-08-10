Miller Hill Mall to add pop culture gift shop this fall

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Miller Hill Mall is adding another store this fall.

Officials announced BoxLunch, a pop culture gift store with a cause, is now coming to Duluth.

The store offers a curated selection of officially licensed apparel, accessories, collectibles, beauty, home goods, and gift and novelty merchandise for everyone from the most dedicated fan to the more casual pop culture enthusiast.

BoxLunch, a sister store to Hot Topic, is an American retail chain that’s product line consists of apparel, accessories, home goods, novelty items, and collectibles.

Leaders say they have exclusive licensed merchandise for Stranger Things, Funko Pop! Vinyls, and Star Wars.

Additionally, they offer well-known Disney, Pixar, Harry Potter, Avatar, and Pokémon-themed products for kids, teens, and young adults.

With every $10 spent on any of BoxLunch’s pop-culture-themed products, they will help provide a meal secured by Feeding America on behalf of local food banks.

The new store will be located next to Victoria’s Secret and across from Bath & Body Works.

You can view the online store here.

