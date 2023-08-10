Governor Evers visits workplace forum in Hayward

By Madisan Green
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers spoke at a forum focused on workforce improvement in Hayward, Wisconsin, Thursday.

It is the first of seven held by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development all over the state.

The forums discuss workforce challenges like the housing shortage.

Business leaders attend to hear from local experts who can provide information, resources, and possible solutions.

Evers said he believes there is more to improving the workforce than just what happens on the job.

“It’s around the workforce and you have to connect the dots whether it’s broadband, whether it’s childcare or any number of issues, but I’d say right now a lot of people are concerned about childcare,” said Evers.

Evers said childcare is the number one priority in the immediate future and collaboration is critical for improvement.

The forums are held until Sept. 28.

