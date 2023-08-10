DPS: Over 20K speeding tickets issued on Minnesota roads in July

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning drivers to slow down after issuing more than 20,000 speeding tickets in July.

Law enforcement across almost 300 agencies issued tickets around the state.

Agencies worked together to stop speeders from risking their own lives and the lives of others during a month-long extra speed enforcement and awareness campaign.

In July, 47 agencies reported speeds of 100 mph or more.

152 mph – Eden Prairie Police Department

140 mph – Minnesota State Patrol District 2400 (east metro)

130 mph – St. Francis Police Department

130 mph – Winona County Sheriff’s Office

118 mph – Anoka County Sheriff’s Office

A list of speeding citations and the highest speed by participating agencies can be found here.

Agencies with the highest number of citations

Metro

770 – St. Paul Police Department

367 – Eden Prairie Police Department

355 – Edina Police Department

258 – Carver County Sheriff’s Office

176 – Crystal Police Department

174 – Bloomington Police Department

Greater Minnesota

430 – Elk River Police Department

254 – Rochester Police Department

149 – Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office

140 – Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office

113 – Itasca County Sheriff’s Office

101 – Stearns County Sheriff’s Office

Minnesota State Patrol

1,719 – State Patrol in St. Cloud

1,472 – State Patrol in Golden Valley

1,431 – State Patrol in Rochester

1,251 – State Patrol in Oakdale

1,102 – State Patrol in Duluth

Examples of traffic stops throughout July:

Wadena police cited a father and son for racing each other. They were going 72 mph in a 45 mph zone.

A Winona County deputy clocked a motorcycle at 130 mph before it crashed. The driver had minor injuries.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office cited a driver who only had an instruction permit for going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Crystal police pulled over a driver for going 112 mph. They were arrested for driving while impaired (DWI) with a BAC of .25.

Eden Prairie police arrested 14 drivers for DWI after being stopped for speeding. Of those, one was going 101 mph and another was going 98 mph. Officers also stopped a driver for 152 mph. That driver was arrested for fleeing police and reckless driving, and their vehicle was forfeited.

A trooper in the Mankato district cited a driver for 81 mph in a 65 mph zone. Just over an hour later, a trooper in the Marshall district cited the same driver for going 70 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Officials say throughout the country in 2021, an average of 33 people per day were killed in a speed-related traffic crash.

The Minnesota DPS is reminding drivers to reduce their speed and give themselves room on the road.

By doing this drivers will:

Have more vehicle control.

Respond more quickly to road situations.

Severity of the impact during a crash will decrease.

According to the DPS, motorists should keep a three-second following distance to allow for safe stopping and reaction to other vehicles as it takes more than the length of a football field to stop when traveling at 60 mph.

A citation may affect a person’s bank account, driving record, or insurance rates.

The cost of a speeding violation will vary by county, but it will typically cost a driver more than $110 with court fees for traveling 10 mph over the limit.

Fines double for those speeding 20 mph over the limit.

Drivers can lose their license for six months for going 100 mph or more.

For more resources on safe driving, click here.

