DNR: CWD testing mandatory for all Grand Rapids city deer hunts

GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing will now be mandatory for all upcoming Grand Rapids city deer hunts.

Those regulations were announced Thursday by the Minnesota DNR.

The annual City of Grand Rapids special deer hunt begins with the start of the archery season on September 16 and goes continues through rifle and muzzleloader seasons which ends on December 31.

Officials say that this year, all deer one year or older harvested throughout the hunt are subject to mandatory CWD sampling.

Disease management and bonus permits are available for use in conjunction with the city hunt and will allow hunters to harvest up to five deer within city limits.

Hunters have several options to fulfill the sampling requirements, including the partner sampling program through participating taxidermists, self-service sampling stations, mail-in sampling kits, or by appointment at the Minnesota DNR Grand Rapids area wildlife office.

To date, two cases of CWD have been found in adult deer within the city limits.

More information on the city’s deer hunt and allowed hunting zones can be found here.

In addition, greater Itasca County area, deer permit area (DPA) 679, hunters are only allowed to harvest one deer by hunter’s choice.

DNR leaders say CWD sampling for all deer will be required during the opening weekend of firearms season, which is November 4 and 5.

No disease management permits will be offered in DPA 679 this fall and carcass movement restrictions are still in place.

“Deer permit area 679 had a 32% increase in deer harvest last season, our first year of CWD sampling, and we are reducing harvest this year to avoid further reductions in the population,” said Mark Spoden, Minnesota DNR Grand Rapids area wildlife manager. “Hunter compliance with CWD sampling in DPA 679 was the highest of any area in the state and resulted in no additional CWD-positive cases. Thanks to hunters, we have good data to support a more conservative harvest this fall.”

The Itasca County-wide deer feeding ban now includes deer attractants.

The attractants are natural or manufactured products that are able to attract or entice deer, including salt, minerals, liquid food scents, or any product that contains or claims to contain cervid urine, blood, gland oil, feces, or other bodily fluid.

Other statewide regulation changes can be found here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.