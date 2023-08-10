City by City: Hayward, Aurora, Superior

Hayward, WI- The Rotary Club is hosting a school supply drive. The drive runs through August 28 and will benefit students at schools in the Hayward area. Items accepted include notebooks, folders, glue, markers, backpacks and more. Drop-off locations are: Hayward Fitness Fanatics, Hayward Library, Shell Lake State Bank, Frandsen Bank, Associated Bank, Johnson Bank, St. Joseph’s Church, Wesleyan Church, and Grace Lutheran Church. The Rotary Club is also looking to purchase dictionaries for all 3rd graders in Hayward, Minong, Birchwood and Winter schools.

Aurora, MN- The city is looking for candidates to fill two council seats and the mayor’s office this fall. The opportunity to file for candidacy is now open through August 15. Filing can be done at the City Clerk’s Office. The council terms are four years while the mayor is only two. The general election is Tuesday, November 7.

Superior, WI- Gondik Law Speedway is holding its 5th Annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Night in August. Several local businesses are partnering to host the event and this year they’re partnering with NAMI of Douglas County to raise funds for their new “Peer Run Respite” program. There will be several raffles and chances to win gift cards and gift certificates throughout the night. One of the biggest moments of the night will be the trophy presentation to race winners. The trophies are in memory of those who have died by suicide and are presented by their family and friends. The awareness night is Friday, August 11 and the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

