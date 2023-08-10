Blandin Paper Company reaches tentative agreement with union members

Teamsters 346 members plan to strike Saturday morning.(kbjr)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - After weeks of negotiations between striking union members and the leaders of a Grand Rapids paper mill, the two have come to an agreement.

Leaders announced Thursday that the Blandin Paper Company and the Teamster Local 346 membership have reached a tentative agreement for a three-year labor contract with the mill’s 166 hourly employees.

On July 15, employees of the UPM Blandin Paper Company went on strike. This came after members of the Teamsters Local 346 voted to authorize a strike after weeks of failed contract negotiations. The Teamsters Local 346 contract with Blandin expired on July 1.

The union members are asking Blandin for better pay, staffing, and supervision.

During the August 2 meeting, company leaders presented a multi-year offer that included year-over-year wage increases, additional paid time off, and an increase to the employer health savings account, which the union declined to consider.

The union will present the new offer to its membership for a vote on Friday at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids.

