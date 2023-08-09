WATCH LIVE: Defense rests in day three of hearing in Lily Peters case

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The defense rested in day three of a hearing on Wednesday in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters. You can watch it LIVE here.

The first witness called today was James Garabino, a retired professor of Psychology at Loyola University in Chicago, with over 30 years experience as an expert witness in criminal cases involving issues of violence and children. He testified saying he believes the 15 year-old suspect has Autism Spectrum Disorder, adding the suspect shows signs of poor decision making and impulse control.

Garabino went on to say he believes the suspect would do better in juvenile detention, given he has no history of violence and because he shows signs of depression.

He added the suspect is in need of therapeutic support, which they likely wouldn’t have access to in an adult correctional facility. He also said moving the case to juvenile court would not depreciate the gravity of the crime and give the suspect his best chance for rehabilitation.

Judge Steve Gibbs is expected to decide this week whether the case against the 15-year-old boy charged in Peters’ death will be moved to juvenile court.

The defense has called another witness at this time and is planning to rest it’s case today.

The court hearings are scheduled through August 14, but the decision may happen before then.

