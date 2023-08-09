UMD Men’s Basketball begins summer tour with win over Madtid.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth went international for an international trip to Spain.

The Bulldogs Men’s basketball team is on a 10-day summer tour with their first stop being Madrid.

Wednesday, they faced the Spanish Club Team from Madrid Select to start the tour off 1-0 after an 88-86 victory.

The team will also be heading to Toledo, Valencia, and Barcelona to play, when they are not playing they will be taking in the many sights around the country.

The international trip is part of an NCAA program that allows the schools to travel once every four years, in 2019 they went to Costa Rica.

To keep up with the team during the trip you can visit their social media pages at umdbulldogs.com, X/Twitter (@UMDBulldogMBB), Instagram (@bulldogsmbb), and Facebook (http://facebook.com/UniversityOfMinnesotaDuluthMensBasketball).

Watch the above video for highlights from game one.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.