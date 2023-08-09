Swenson, Hanson advance in very tight Duluth City Council District 4 race

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Tara Swenson and Howie Hanson earned the most votes in Tuesday’s primary for Duluth’s District 4 City Council seat and will advance to November’s general election.

Swenson earned 767 votes while Hanson earned 754.

The next closest candidate, Salaam Witherspoon, earned 732 votes.

The seat became open when Hannah Alstead decided to not run after she was picked to fill the rest of Renee Van Nett’s term.

Van Nett died of cancer a little over a year ago.

District 4 includes the airport, Duluth Heights, and the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The candidates were:

Tara Swenson - 30.59%

Nathaniel James Rankin - 5.94%

Salaam F. Witherspoon - 29.20%

Bruce Firmin Woodman - 4.19%

Howie Hanson - 30.08%

