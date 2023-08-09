Seasonable day Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms later in the week.

By Tony Nargi
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will feature seasonable temperatures reaching the upper 70′s with a NW breeze 5-10 MPH. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will transition to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Some haze will be in the sky and an Air Quality Alert is in place until 12:00 PM. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms in northern Wisconsin, with a marginal (1/5) risk of severe thunderstorms to our far southern portions of the region.

THURSDAY: Thursday will see mostly clear skies in the morning with mostly cloudy skies filling in throughout the day. High’s will be a touch cooler than Wednesday in the lower 70′s for most of us. Overnight Thursday showers and some steadier rain will fill in. Winds will be E at 10-15 MPH. Chance of rain overnight will be 60%.

FRIDAY: Thunderstorms and showers are likely throughout the day, with some sunshine filling in between. High’s will be around 70 with rain ending by Friday evening. The chance of rain will be 60%.

