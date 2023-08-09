Reinert, Larson advance in Duluth Mayor race

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Roger Reinert and current Mayor Emily Larson have earned the most votes in Tuesday’s primary for Duluth mayor and will advance to November’s general election.

Reinert earned 63% of the votes while Larson earned 34.94%.

Larson, a former Duluth City Councilor, is looking to earn her third term in office.

Reinert is a former Duluth City Councilor, DFL State Senator, and interim executive director of the DECC. He also deployed to Afghanistan for a year, serving as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

There were five candidates on the ballot for the mayoral election:

  • Mayor Emily Larson - 34.94%
  • Roger Reinert - 63%
  • Robert Schieve - 0.50%
  • Jesse Peterson - 0.54%
  • Julie Mead - 1.02%

Larson and Reinert were the top fundraisers for this year’s election.

