More than 1,800 Lake County Power members in the dark

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Due to severe storms along the Iron Range area, more than 1,800 Lake County Power members are experiencing power outages.

Outages have been reported in Northeastern Minnesota ranging from Ely to Hibbing and as far north as Elephant Lake.

Many of the outages have been occurring north of Pelican Lake and southwest of Lake Vermillion.

Crews are currently working to fix the outages.

Click here to view the outage map.

