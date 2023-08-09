Minnesota native’s “Champ” sculpture installed on UMD campus

By Jeffrey F McClure and Kevin Moore
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new eye-catcher is coming to the University of Minnesota Duluth’s campus.

The University unveiled a sculpture of the school “Champ” Bulldog statue that Minneapolis native Nick Legeros sculpted.

This isn’t the only bronze sculpture Legeros has done for the University of Minnesota system, he also sculpted “Goldy” the Golden Gopher for the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Champ was placed in the front of the Darland Administration Building where the campus hopes it serves as an engaging and fun point of Bulldog pride.

The location gives easy access to campus visitors, students, faculty, staff, and alumni to snap a picture with the bronze statue.

“It was an out-of-body experience to place this thing. It’s been in my studio for almost a year and to finally see it on campus, I was just really thrilled that they picked such a great spot,” said Legeros. “Driving up to it, everyone will see it and all the students that come and take a trip to campus will get a chance to interact with it and have their picture taken so I can’t be more proud.”

Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer of UMD, Lynne Williams says it was important for them to choose the right location.

“We were wanting a place on campus that was iconic to UMD, and had a photo opportunity that was easy to get to and something that was easy to get to and just screams UMD and I think there’s no better way to do that than with Champ.”

