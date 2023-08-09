Mayor Emily Larson releases statement following August primary election

By Northern News Now staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth’s current Mayor Emily Larson was one of two candidates to advance to the November general election Tuesday.

Larson received 34.94% of the votes while looking to earn her third term in office.

After receiving the second-most votes behind Roger Reinert, who earned about 63%, Larson released the following statement:

“There are many challenges we still face in Duluth and over the next three months, our campaign will be working to build the coalition we need to win in November. Now that there are two candidates, Duluth has a clear choice between facing our challenges and progressing forward together, building on the work we’ve done to make Duluth a leader in the state, or going nowhere on critical issues like housing, childcare, climate change, and jobs.”

