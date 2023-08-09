Martell, Banks on November ballot for Duluth School Board District 3 seat

Voting booths
Voting booths(PRNewswire)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Loren Martell and Henry Banks earned the most votes in Tuesday’s primary for the Duluth School Board’s District 3 seat and will advance to November’s general election.

Martell earned 34.71% of the vote while Banks earned 23.53% percent.

Four candidates ran for the seat, hoping to represent the center of the city after current board member Paul Sandholm chose not to run again.

The candidates on the primary ballot were:

  • Matthew Moses - 21.21%
  • Valerie Joeckel - 20.56%
  • Henry Banks - 23.53%
  • Loren Martell - 34.71%

To see election results for other primary races, click here.

