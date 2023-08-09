Lake County election tie may cause random selection

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake County Commissioner primary race may be decided by random selection.

On Tuesday, voters advanced Jack Nelson to the General Election for the Lake County Commissioner District One seat.

However, two candidates tied for second place to advance to November’s ballot.

Colby Abazs and Joe Baltich tied with 99 votes each.

In addition, Paul Hartshorn finished fourth and was only two votes behind them.

The county’s Canvassing Board will meet Thursday morning to decide whether a recount is needed.

Leaders say if there is still a tie after the recount, the winner will be chosen by “lot” or random selection.

