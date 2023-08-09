Lake County election tie may cause random selection

I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022,...
I voted stickers are seen at a polling place during the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake County Commissioner primary race may be decided by random selection.

On Tuesday, voters advanced Jack Nelson to the General Election for the Lake County Commissioner District One seat.

However, two candidates tied for second place to advance to November’s ballot.

Colby Abazs and Joe Baltich tied with 99 votes each.

In addition, Paul Hartshorn finished fourth and was only two votes behind them.

The county’s Canvassing Board will meet Thursday morning to decide whether a recount is needed.

Leaders say if there is still a tie after the recount, the winner will be chosen by “lot” or random selection.

To see election results for other primary races, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Public calls for Steven Stupak to step down.
Superior residents ask school board member to resign in wake of felony charges
David Keith Joseph Chatman
Iron Range man sentenced to over 3 years for woman’s fatal overdose
Walz cited Larson’s record of leadership in his endorsement encouraging Duluth voters to...
Governor Walz endorses Mayor Emily Larson on eve of primary
Voters grab "I Voted" stickers as they cast ballots in Tuesday's primary.
Duluth voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary election

Latest News

Duluth mayoral primary election Emily Larson and Roger Reinert
BREAKDOWN: Voting totals, statistics from Tuesday’s mayoral primary race
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
A longshot Republican is entering the US Senate race in Wisconsin against Sen. Tammy Baldwin
Emily Larson 2023
Mayor Emily Larson releases statement following August primary election
Roger Reinert reacts to Duluth's mayoral primary.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Mayoral candidate Roger Reinert’s reaction after advancing to general election