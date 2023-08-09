Jenkins exits after scuffles, Love tosses two TDs in up-and-down joint practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers hit the road for their first joint practice away from Green Bay on Wednesday. The defenses won the day, but the Packers offense was able to find some headway against the Bengals.

All eyes, like the rest of training camp, were on new signal caller Jordan Love as he took the field against another defense. Love had his moments with a pair of touchdowns on the day. First to Christian Watson in the red zone period, and then a perfectly placed deep ball to Romeo Doubs for a 51-yard score in move the ball.

There were growing pains for Love and the offense as well. Including an interception on a bubble screen during the red zone period, and the first team’s drive during the two-minute drill stalling. The ensuing 58 yard field goal attempt by rookie kicker Anders Carlson came up short as well.

“Yeah I think it was some really good work. Obviously didn’t get to see what the defense was doing down there, but offensively on our side I thought we got a lot of great reps. Nice to be able to go against a new defense, see some new looks, and I think we did a great job going out there and competing today. I think the receivers did a good job recognizing coverages. I think the o-line did a good job. Yeah, a different defense than we’ve been seeing all of training camp. So, it was nice to get those different looks,” said Jordan Love.

Practice got a little chippy between the Packers offense and Bengals defense during a 11-on-11 periods. Especially guard Elgton Jenkins, who was involved in a pair of scuffles and left practice early. Jenkins and Cincinnati defensive lineman D.J. Reader trading verbal barbs in the media and online following practice. Including Reader saying Jenkins was a “J.A.G.” or “just a guy.”

"Man, he’s a jag, man. I don’t know that guy. No idea who he is. I mean, I see he made two Pro Bowls, so good for him but he blocked for Aaron Rodgers. That don’t make you nobody." https://t.co/2KjraCPxNo — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 9, 2023

The Packers defense was nearly perfect against a Bengals offense that’s without their starting quarterback, Joe Burrow. Green Bay perfect in the two-minute drill, and not surrendering any big plays. Pass rusher Rashan Gary was on the field for the second straight practice since returning from a torn ACL, but once again only took part in individual drills.

