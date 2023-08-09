EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Mayoral candidate Roger Reinert’s reaction after advancing to general election

By Northern News Now staff and Cara Kopp
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Roger Reinert and current Mayor Emily Larson are officially moving on to the November general election.

In a race involving five candidates, Reinert earned 63% of votes in Tuesday’s primary election for Duluth’s Mayor.

Reinert, along with his supporters, were watching the results come in at Warrior Brewing. The crowd was cheering along as Reinert’s voter percentage continued to stay ahead of Mayor Larson by a large margin.

He called the results reassuring to his campaign.

“I mean that’s really reaffirming, but it’s also not super surprising,” said Reinert. “We have been at this for seven months, and we have been out there just having conversations with Duluthians about really basic issues that they’re just concerned about in the community. I am thrilled to have Duluthians respond to that.”

Reinert says that he does not plan on making any changes to his campaign strategy in the months leading to November.

To see election results for other primary races, click here.

WATCH: the full interview above.

To see Mayor Larson’s statement on the race click here.

