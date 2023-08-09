Hopes of rain to end the week, more rain possible this weekend

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. There will be a chance of some showers and thunderstorms, mostly south of Highway 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin through about 9pm. Overnight we will have clearing skies with lows in the 40′s and 50′s. So it’s going to be a chilly night!

Tonight (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon. There will be increasing clouds in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and 70′s. Winds will be north for much of the day, becoming east later in the day between 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a 70% chance of rain and some isolated thunder. No severe weather is expected. Rain accumulations between 0.25-0.75″ will be possible.

Tomorrow (KBJR WX)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have partly sunny skies and a 50% chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

Friday (KBJR WX)

Rain through Friday (KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Saturday is looking cloudy and possibly rainy. There is a 30% chance of some scattered light rain showers. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s with westerly winds. A slightly better chance of rain on Sunday.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.