Hopes of rain to end the week, more rain possible this weekend

By Adam Lorch
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. There will be a chance of some showers and thunderstorms, mostly south of Highway 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin through about 9pm. Overnight we will have clearing skies with lows in the 40′s and 50′s. So it’s going to be a chilly night!

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon. There will be increasing clouds in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60′s and 70′s. Winds will be north for much of the day, becoming east later in the day between 5-10mph. Overnight there will be a 70% chance of rain and some isolated thunder. No severe weather is expected. Rain accumulations between 0.25-0.75″ will be possible.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have partly sunny skies and a 50% chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday is looking cloudy and possibly rainy. There is a 30% chance of some scattered light rain showers. Highs will be in the 60′s and 70′s with westerly winds. A slightly better chance of rain on Sunday.

