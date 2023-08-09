Forsman, Nephew, Yeakle, Pacheco advance in Duluth’s At-Large race

By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth voters narrowed down the list of candidates running for two open at-large seats on the Duluth City Council Tuesday.

Arik Forsman, Lynn Marie Nephew, Jenna Yeakle, and Miranda Pacheco all earned the most votes and will now advance to the November election.

The top two vote-getters in November will earn the seats.

There were eight candidates on the ballot for this primary election:

  • Arik Forsman (incumbent) - 29.21%
  • Ashlie Castaldo - 5.99%
  • Jenna Yeakle - 15.91%
  • Shawn A. Savela - 4.20%
  • Miranda Pacheco - 13.84%
  • Lynn Marie Nephew - 17.43%
  • Asher Estrin-Haire - 2.00%
  • Therese Wisocki - 11.41%

Forsman originally announced he would not seek re-election to his at-large seat, but then reversed course and launched his campaign.

Noah Hobbs, who also hold an at-large seat, decided not to run again.

To see election results for other primary races, click here.

