Election tie. What happens?

Shall be determined “by lot”
Minnesota Primary Election Generic
Minnesota Primary Election Generic(MGN)
By Matt McConico
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Colby Abazs and Joe Baltich tied with 99 votes election night trying to advance to the general election for Lake County Commissioner for District 1.

With 100% of precincts reporting Jack Nelson advanced with 124 votes or 28%.

Blatich and Abazs both got 99 votes or 22%.

The tie should result in a recount of the votes.

If after the recount the results remain a tie, the winner will be chosen at random.

Minnesota state law reads, “In case of a tie vote for nomination or election to an office, the canvassing board with the responsibility for declaring the results for that office shall determine the tie by lot.”

That means the canvassing board in Lake County can choose how the tie will be broken via a random method.

The term “by lot” means at random.

Northern News Now has reached out the Lake County officials to find out their decided random method.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
Public calls for Steven Stupak to step down.
Superior residents ask school board member to resign in wake of felony charges
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man pleads guilty to death of girlfriend

Latest News

Voters grab "I Voted" stickers as they cast ballots in Tuesday's primary.
2023 primary election results
Cara Kopp live interview with Mayoral Candidate Roger Reinert
Voting booths
Martell, Banks on November ballot for Duluth School Board District 3 seat
Forsman, Nephew, Yeakle, Pacheco advance in Duluth’s At-Large race
Forsman, Nephew, Yeakle, Pacheco advance in Duluth’s At-Large race