Election tie. What happens?

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Colby Abazs and Joe Baltich tied with 99 votes election night trying to advance to the general election for Lake County Commissioner for District 1.

With 100% of precincts reporting Jack Nelson advanced with 124 votes or 28%.

Blatich and Abazs both got 99 votes or 22%.

The tie should result in a recount of the votes.

If after the recount the results remain a tie, the winner will be chosen at random.

Minnesota state law reads, “In case of a tie vote for nomination or election to an office, the canvassing board with the responsibility for declaring the results for that office shall determine the tie by lot.”

That means the canvassing board in Lake County can choose how the tie will be broken via a random method.

The term “by lot” means at random.

Northern News Now has reached out the Lake County officials to find out their decided random method.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.