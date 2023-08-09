Duluth tennis club hosts annual junior tennis tournament

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Longview Tennis Club in Duluth will host around 60 kids and teens in this year’s Junior City Tennis Tournament.

The annual tournament, held each summer, gives kids the chance to show off their skills that they’ve practiced throughout the summer.

“It’s really fun for the kids to be able to come out and compete,” Meghan Kimber, Longview’s Co-Director of Tennis, said.

Longview’s tournament is one of the only local tournaments for Northland kids to participate in.

“A lot of the kids that play in our local programs don’t necessarily travel to other places to play tournaments, so this is an opportunity to showcase what they’ve learned over the summer and to compete against their friends,” Kimber said.

Winners of the tournament win a trophy and get bragging rights.

Not only does the club host the tournament, but they also have lessons for all levels of players.

“Longview Tennis is probably one of the few places that offers tennis lessons locally,” she said. “This is the only outdoor program locally in Duluth.”

Anyone is welcome to play on the courts. As long as you see one open, they’re available to the public, according to Kimber.

Not only does the club offer lessons and playing time, but also other activities like a Movie Night on August 9 around dusk (9:00 p.m.).

“We hang up a nice big screen on the balcony, everyone sits on the courts, and we’re paying ‘Rio’,” she said.

For more information about the Longview Tennis Club, you can visit their website here.

The club is located on N 25th Ave E 4th St in Duluth.

