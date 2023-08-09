Duluth sports store breaks ground on second location in RiverWest development

Ski Hut second location ground breaking in Duluth's RiverWest development
Ski Hut second location ground breaking in Duluth's RiverWest development(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction on a new adventure center is underway in West Duluth.

Project leaders say they are aiming to connect everyone to the numerous trails in the area.

Ski Hut, a ski and bike shop that has been in Duluth for over 60 years, broke ground on a second location in the RiverWest development today.

Their new site will offer skiing and biking access, along with equipment and accessories for both rental and sale.

In addition, they are partnering with Burnett Dairy, a Wisconsin cheese company that plans to bring a bistro-style restaurant to the area across from Spirit Mountain.

Ski Hut's second location project design
Ski Hut's second location project design(Northern News Now)

Ski Hut’s owner Scott Neustel says capitalizing on Duluth’s tourist industry has always been a big goal.

“We’ve always had an interest in this area, we wanted to be connected directly to the trails,” explains Scott Neustel, Ski Hut Owner. “We see more and more traffic on the trails, we see more and more people coming to Duluth as tourists, they come from all over the country.”

Neustel says the goal is for the adventure center to open by December of this year, with the cheese-inspired bistro opening next spring.

