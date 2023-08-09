DPD releases racial bias audit report, public meeting planned for Wednesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Racial Bias Audit conducted on Duluth Police found that while the department uses best practices in many of its operations, there are “statistically significant” racial and ethnic disparities in vehicle stops and the department could “benefit from clearer strategies” when connecting with all members of the community.

The audit began in October 2022, shortly after the community called for a review on possible racial disparities within the department.

The main goal of the audit was to “access the perspectives of police officers and Duluth Police Department staff, and to access the perspectives of BIPOC members of the Duluth community,” police department leaders wrote.

A group of local volunteers helped make up the Racial Bias Audit Team.

The team included representatives from the Commission on Disabilities, Duluth Citizen Review Board, Duluth Community Safety Initiative, Human Rights Commission, NQT2SLGBIA Commission, the Duluth branch of the NAACP, and the Duluth Police Department.

They identified 11 objectives, which included studying things like recruitment and hiring, bias and intercultural training, vehicle and pedestrian stops, BIPOC community relations, and more.

The Racial Bias Audit team then handed those 11 objectives on to the Crime and Justice Institute (CJI) to review data.

The CJI group found the DPD has made strides to increase recruitment and hiring, particularly with diverse candidates, require bias and intercultural relations trainings, and improve its operational and data transparency.

However, CJI concluded all these areas could benefit from “clearer strategies, integration of training takeaways into day-to-day operations, and more interaction with the public about the work being done within the Department and how it functions.”

Click here to view the entire report.

In addition, according to CJI, “there is a sense among the community that a culture of racism exists within the Department, despite this audit finding only a small percentage of community members experience racist behavior directly.”

However, CJI leaders also reported there are racial disparities in vehicle stops and stop outcomes, which they said point to “underlying issues in Department operations that lead to the overrepresentation of BIPOC individuals in DPD enforcement interactions.”

“While DPD can take operational steps to address this overrepresentation, increased lines of communication between the Department and community will be necessary to determine If and when the community feels the effects of those operational changes,” CJI leaders wrote in their report.

Now, according to the report, it is up to the DPD to create a plan to implement suggested strategies for improving relations with the community.

There will be a public presentation of the report’s findings Wednesday, Aug. 9. The meeting will last from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Duluth City Hall in the City Council Chambers.

Two more public meetings will be held over the next month:

Wednesday, August 23, Hosted by the Duluth Citizen Review Board at City Hall Room 330 from 5:30 - 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 7, Hosted by the Family Freedom Center at 310 N 1st Ave W Ste 108 from 7 - 8:30 p.m.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.