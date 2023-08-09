City by City: Cornucopia, Duluth, Kettle River

Cornucopia, WI- The 19th Annual Cornucopia Art Crawl is Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10. Over 40 artists from ages 7 to 96 will be showing and selling their goods at local shops and at pop-up sites. There will be photographers, painters, jewelers, carvers and more. There will also be students from the South Shores School District selling their creations. Sales will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. This year the event coincides with Bayfield’s Art Escape.

Duluth- The Lions Club is preparing for the 2nd annual Lions STRIDES for Diabetes Rally next month. Held at the College of St. Scholastica, the event aims to raise awareness about the signs of diabetes and what life is like with the condition. Attendees will donate to the MN Lions Diabetes Foundation and then walk the course. Sponsors will also be there to educate people about products and services diabetics and their families can utilize. The walk will be held September 9.

Kettle River, MN- Ma and Pa Kettle Days is August 11 - 13. The fun starts Friday afternoon with a steak fry. Saturday and Sunday each feature community events such as a pancake feed, BINGO and an author event. Saturday will also see the stationary parade at 10 a.m. All ages are welcome to enjoy the fun. Free rustic camping sites are available.

