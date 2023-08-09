BREAKDOWN: Voting totals, statistics from Tuesday’s mayoral primary race

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After Tuesday’s primary election, Northern News Now is taking a closer look at the race for Duluth’s next mayor and breaking down the primary results by the numbers.

Current Mayor Emily Larson and Roger Reinert are advancing to the November election.

Reinert, who is a former Duluth City Councilor and DFL State Senator, earned 63% of the vote.

Larson, who is seeking her third term in the mayor’s office, earned 35%.

Where each candidate performed:

Larson won five of the city’s 34 precincts. Largely in the Chester, Kenwood, Endion, and East Hillside neighborhoods.

Reinert won the other 29 precincts. Performing well on the outskirts of town including near the airport, rural Duluth areas, along with West Duluth.

Reinert’s highest margin of victory was by 335 votes near the airport.

Larson’s highest margin was by 66 votes in the Chester Bowl neighborhood.

In addition, voter turnout was much higher than in Duluth’s last mayoral primary.

Duluth saw 13,000 people cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.

In 2019 and 2015, both years that Larson had mayoral primary challengers, there were about 8,000 voters.

Each of those years ended up seeing around 22,000 people cast a ballot in the general election.

Both candidates told Northern News Now they plan to spend the next several months building the framework they need to win in November.

Northern News Now will be following the mayor’s race and all the others of the general election very closely between now and then.

To see full election results from Tuesday’s primary, click here.

