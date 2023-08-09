2023 primary election results

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The November ballots have been locked in after Tuesday’s primary election.

Mayor:

Roger Reinert - 63.00%

Emily Larson - 34.94%

City Councilor At-Large:

Arik Forsman - 29.21%

Lynn Marie Nephew - 17.43%

Jenna Yeakle - 15.91%

Miranda Pacheco - 13.84%

Duluth City Council District Four:

Tara Swenson - 30.59%

Howie Hanson - 30.08%

Duluth School Board District Three:

Loren Martell - 34.71%

Henry L. Banks - 23.53%

Koochiching County District Five:

Dale N. Erickson - 49.27%

Rich Mastin - 28.65%

Dale Promersberger - 18.98%

Erika Stoltzman - 3.10%

Lake County Commissioner District One:

Jack Nelson - 27.68%

Joe Baltich - 22.10%

Colby Abazs - 22.10%

Paul B. Hartshorn - 21.65%

Steven Marolt - 4.24%

Mark Haarman - 2.23%

To see full election results from Tuesday’s primary, click here.

