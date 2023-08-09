2023 primary election results

Voters grab "I Voted" stickers as they cast ballots in Tuesday's primary.
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The November ballots have been locked in after Tuesday’s primary election.

Mayor:

  • Roger Reinert - 63.00%
  • Emily Larson - 34.94%

City Councilor At-Large:

  • Arik Forsman - 29.21%
  • Lynn Marie Nephew - 17.43%
  • Jenna Yeakle - 15.91%
  • Miranda Pacheco - 13.84%

Duluth City Council District Four:

  • Tara Swenson - 30.59%
  • Howie Hanson - 30.08%

Duluth School Board District Three:

  • Loren Martell - 34.71%
  • Henry L. Banks - 23.53%

Koochiching County District Five:

  • Dale N. Erickson - 49.27%
  • Rich Mastin - 28.65%
  • Dale Promersberger - 18.98%
  • Erika Stoltzman - 3.10%

Lake County Commissioner District One:

  • Jack Nelson - 27.68%
  • Joe Baltich - 22.10%
  • Colby Abazs - 22.10%
  • Paul B. Hartshorn - 21.65%
  • Steven Marolt - 4.24%
  • Mark Haarman - 2.23%

To see full election results from Tuesday’s primary, click here.

