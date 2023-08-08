Worker injured as explosion at Texas paint plant sends fireballs into sky

Garland police closed multiple roadways while officials worked to put out a fire at a paint factory. (CNN, WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — A worker was injured early Monday when an explosion set a paint manufacturing plant in the Dallas suburbs ablaze and shot a series of fireballs into the night sky.

A company spokesperson said the blast at the Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland happened around 1:15 a.m., and people who live and work nearby reported feeling buildings tremble as flames engulfed the industrial facility.

“It felt pretty hard. Like the whole house shook,” Giovanny Gamboa, who felt the explosions from miles away, told KDFW-TV. “I felt the shake. I came and investigated myself. I didn’t expect it to be something this far away.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in a few hours and the employee who was injured has been released from a hospital, Sherwin-Williams spokesperson Julie Young said in an email. She said all employee have been accounted for.

Young said production has been suspended at the plant, which primarily makes industrial coatings and resins, but did not respond to a questions about what triggered the explosion.

Authorities had put out the flames before 5:30 a.m. but remained at the site mid-morning Monday to monitor hot spots and air quality, said Noah Cunningham, an investigator with the the Garland Fire Marshal’s Office. He said they had yet to determine what caused the initial explosion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
Tick bite causing red meat allergy for almost half a million Americans
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
Two Lumberjacks went head-to-head for the Timberworks Lumberjack Show on August 5.
Two lumberjacks compete head-to-head at Tall Timber Days

Latest News

A P38 Lightning restored in honor of Richard Bong resides in a museum on Superior, WI.
Holding On To History: Richard Bong remembered on 78th anniversary of his death in plane crasch
Click above for the video version of the story
Holding On To History: America's Ace of Aces remembered 78 years after fatal crash
The crash caused an additional 4-acre fire, which was extinguished.
Firefighter choppers collide: Victims identified
Public calls for Steven Stupak to step down.
Superior residents ask school board member to resign in wake of felony charges
More than 1.1 million homes and businesses lost power as strong storms moved through the...
Severe weather threatens millions, disrupts travel