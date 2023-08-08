What Matters Most: Duluth voters share which issues influence their primary vote

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across Duluth, voters were in out and of polling places all day Tuesday casting their ballots in the primary election.

After they voted, we spoke to many of them about what matters most to them this election season.

Whether it’s an August primary or a November Presidential election, Sarah Carlson makes time to head to the polls in East Hillside.

Like many Duluthians, she’s worried about issues impacting the city.

“I would say the homeless, the infrastructure, and overall like the financial state of the city, just figuring out where the money’s going,” said Carlson, a long-time voter at the Peace United Church of Christ polling place.

Fellow voter John Pastor had similar concerns.

“The environment, the infrastructure in Duluth, including the roads and the schools,” Pastor said.

Near Woodland Avenue, voter Margi Preus had environmental concerns about Duluth.

“I’d like to see it stay as beautiful as it is and as green as it is. I’d like to see it go greener actually. Also, I guess I’m concerned about development,” Preus said.

In other parts of the city, Carol Gomon and Susan Overforce have their eyes on housing and taxes.

“Fix our roads, that’s number one, and finding homes for the homeless, and make sure our poor people get food, help, stuff like that,” Gomon said.

“Hopefully make sure our property taxes won’t go up year after year like they have been,” Overforce said.

For Doris Ceryes, heading to the polls is something all Americans should prioritize.

“I always vote, always have, because if you don’t vote, keep your mouth shut later,” Ceryes said.

This a lesson Carlson is passing on to her children.

“Voting is the right that we have to take advantage of. It’s really important to teach our children that,” Carlson said.

Her daughter, Brita Carlson, has been tagging along with her to the voting booth for years.

“I’ve been going here to vote for as long as I can remember,” Brita said.

The general election will be held on November 7, 2023.

