Warm on Tuesday with haze, showers overnight

TUESDAY: A warm day today with high temperatures reaching the low 80′s. Mostly sunny skies become cloudy near the international border with a chance of showers and thunderstorms towards Koochiching, Itasca, and northern Cook counties. Skies remain sunny across northwest Wisconsin. Overnight a cold front drops through our area, bringing scattered showers across the Northland. Some haze will also be in the sky as a batch of Canadian wildfire smoke moves into our area from the Dakota’s.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers area possible across northwest Wisconsin, with mostly cloudy skies remaining across most of the Northland throughout the day. High’s will be seasonable with temperatures in the middle 70′s across central Minnesota and Wisconsin. Temperatures in northern Minnesota will be in the upper 60′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies will persist through most of the day. Temperatures will be seasonable again with temperatures in the middle 70′s for most of the region. There is a chance of some PM showers as a batch of showers works its way into our area overnight Thursday into Friday.

