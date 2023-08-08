Superior residents ask school board member to resign in wake of felony charges

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- During Monday evening’s Superior School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, Steven Stupak’s position and charges took center stage.

This comes after felony criminal charges were filed against 65-year-old Stupak in July.

Investigators accuse him of committing voter fraud, alleging he lives in Duluth but claims to reside in Superior.

Stupak continues to serve on the Superior School Board, and during public comment, several former school board members called for his time as an elected leader to end.

“I believe that based on the information that we have, this school board member should walk out the door and not participate in this meeting,” said Mary Smith Johnson, a former Superior School Board member.

Stupak and current board members sat quietly during public comment, listening to former board members call out Stupak’s actions.

“Elected officials must have the trust and confidence of the people they serve,” said Dr. Christina Kintop, a former Superior School Board member. “Without integrity and honesty, they risk losing the trust of their constituents.”

Many commenters saying if Stupak continues to serve on the board, there will be lasting effects on the district’s relationship with the community.

“This has called into question the legitimacy of the votes that Steve has made, such as some of our most controversial votes, such as the public school closing of Lake Superior.” said Laura Gapske, a former Superior School Board Member. “I mean, what is the legitimacy now?”

As the meeting came to an end, current board members provided no indication of how they will address the controversy.

We tried talking to a current board member, but they wouldn’t comment. As for Stupak’s legal battle, he’s set to appear in Douglas County Circuit Court August 23.

