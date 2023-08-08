Storms move out Wednesday, chances for showers later

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon there will be a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of these storms will in across the Range and Arrowhead this afternoon. There is a small chance of an isolated severe storm capable of large hail and damaging winds. After 10pm the showers and thunderstorms push south and across the rest of the region. They will likely be falling apart, so not everyone will see rain. Lows will be in the 50′s and 60′s with northwest winds.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with winds out of the northwest 5-15mph. That northwest wind will keep temperatures near the lake warmer for Duluth, but cooler along the South Shore.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will see high pressure in place to bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with NNE winds 5-10mph. Temperatures will be a little cooler near the lake. Overnight there will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have a 40% chance of some showers and thunderstorms, especially in the morning. However, models are not in great agreement, so confidence remains low. Highs will be in the 60′s and lower 70′s with east winds.

