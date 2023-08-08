Operation K9 returns to Superior Thursday

Superior, WI. (Northern News Now) - Operation K9 is back in Superior for the ninth straight year Thursday, Aug. 11.

The event is an opportunity for the community to meet K9 officers from all over the Northland as they showcase different tactics used on the job.

During the display, the dogs may seem ferocious, but Douglas County Deputy Sheriff Cory Fossum says they are not too different than any other furry friend.

“They love to be dogs. My dogs growing up loved to chase balls around. Anything moving quick, they wanted to chase it. They don’t always listen. These dogs are no different. They love to play the same type of games your dogs want to play,” Fossum said.

Fossum and his K9, Sam, will be one of 13 officers present on Thursday.

Operation K9 will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the University of Wisconsin-Superior football field off Belknap Ave.

There will be bouncy houses, raffles, meet and greets and more, all free to the public.

