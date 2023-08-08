A longshot Republican is entering the US Senate race in Wisconsin against Sen. Tammy Baldwin

A longshot candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin will be the first Republican to officially get in the race against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confirmation hearing for Julie Su to be the Labor Secretary, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Washington. Rejani Raveendran, a 40-year-old college student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans, planned to announce her candidacy for the 2024 election against Baldwin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A longshot candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin who has never run for office in the state before plans to launch her candidacy Tuesday, becoming the first Republican to officially get in the race against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Rejani Raveendran, a 40-year-old college student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans, planned to announce her candidacy for the 2024 election at an evening event in Stevens Point, according to her campaign.

Several other higher-profile Republicans have decided against taking on Baldwin as she seeks a third term in a presidential election year. U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Tom Tiffany have both opted against a run. Other Republicans considering getting in the race include Madison businessman and 2012 Senate candidate Eric Hovde, Franklin businessman Scott Mayer and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.

Raveendran declined to comment ahead of the campaign launch event to The Associated Press. She told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview published Tuesday that she decided to run because she felt the political system needed "new faces with new ideas.”

Raveendran joined the Stevens Point College Republicans this year and only decided to run for Senate after her trip to Washington earlier this summer, she told the Journal Sentinel. She plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science next year.

She immigrated to the United States in 2011 from India where she was a nurse and midwife. She became a U.S. citizen in 2015 and lived in California before moving to Wisconsin in 2017.

Raveendran told the Journal Sentinel that she supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 and is supporting him again in 2024.

Most Read

Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man pleads guilty to death of girlfriend
road closed generic
Closures begin Monday for road work throughout Twin Ports

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address, Jan. 24,...
Wisconsin Republicans dismiss governor’s call to increase funding for child care, UW System
Chris Buescher celebrates his victory during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan...
Chris Buescher wins 2nd straight NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Generic police lights
Man suspected in 2 weekend killings dies in police shooting
FILE - This July 2022 photo shows a lab in Lansing, Mich., where the state health department...
Judge’s decision could force change in Michigan’s handling of newborn blood samples