Iron Range man sentenced to over 3 years for woman’s fatal overdose

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Iron Range man has been sentenced after coordinating a deal of fentanyl that caused a woman’s death.

David Keith Joseph Chatman, 38, of Virginia was sentenced to over three years in prison for aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

Back in October, Chatman pleaded guilty to his involvement in the death of Brooke Miller, 33, of Virginia.

According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Chatman contacted Torisa Wallace and coordinated the drug sale between Wallace and Miller.

During an investigation done by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, investigators learned Miller had overdosed and died due to ingesting fentanyl.

Wallace was sentenced to 11 years in prison in September after he pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in connection to Miller’s death.

In exchange for Chatman’s guilty plea, the Attorney’s Office requested the expected sentence of over seven years.

However, he was only sentenced to just over three years.

“The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brooke Ann Miller and thanks the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force, and assisting agencies, for their outstanding commitment to obtaining justice for victims and victims’ families in these cases,” says the Office in a statement.

Anyone struggling with addiction can reach out to the Arrowhead Regional Crisis Line at 844-772-4724.

