Hot weather responsible for increased gas prices

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As of August 7, Minnesota’s average gas price had risen to around $3.82 per gallon, an increase of 30 cents over a two-week period.

Gas prices in Wisconsin have risen, too, but not as much as Minnesota’s 30-cent increase.

According to GasBuddy, hot weather is to blame for the summer’s rising prices.

A petroleum analyst for the company said hot weather is impacting oil refineries, causing prices to rise.

GasBuddy, founded in April 2000, offers crowd-sourced gas station locations and prices through its websites and mobile applications.

It is possible that gas prices hit a peak on Sunday, August 6.

As of Monday, August 7, many gas stations in the Cloquet area had dropped under $3.50 a gallon.

