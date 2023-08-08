Hot weather responsible for increased gas prices
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As of August 7, Minnesota’s average gas price had risen to around $3.82 per gallon, an increase of 30 cents over a two-week period.
Gas prices in Wisconsin have risen, too, but not as much as Minnesota’s 30-cent increase.
According to GasBuddy, hot weather is to blame for the summer’s rising prices.
A petroleum analyst for the company said hot weather is impacting oil refineries, causing prices to rise.
GasBuddy, founded in April 2000, offers crowd-sourced gas station locations and prices through its websites and mobile applications.
It is possible that gas prices hit a peak on Sunday, August 6.
As of Monday, August 7, many gas stations in the Cloquet area had dropped under $3.50 a gallon.
