Groundbreaking ceremony held for Iron Range transitional housing project

Representatives of Range Transtional Housing, the St. Louis County Board, Iron Range Resources...
Representatives of Range Transtional Housing, the St. Louis County Board, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, and the City of Virginia held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new emergency shelter to serve families experiencing homelessness on the Iron Range.(St. Louis County)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Construction on a new shelter started today on the Iron Range.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for Range Transitional Housing’s (RTH) new Family Emergency Housing Project.

When completed, it will be a 16-bed fourplex providing short-term housing for four families at a time.

St. Louis County leaders say there are 98 households in need of emergency shelter in the northern part of the county and 28 of those are families with children.

It is stated the typical length of stay is one to three months while the organization’s staff works with the family to secure permanent housing.

“For more than 20 years, we have dreamed about a place like this to serve the needs of families, especially families with children,” said Adam Venne, executive director of Range Transitional Housing.

Range Transitional Housing Family Emergency Housing project plan
Range Transitional Housing Family Emergency Housing project plan(dsgw Architecture)

The project will cost around $2 million with $1.4 million coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, plus an additional $250,000 came from the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), COVID funds.

Additionally, the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) contributed $400,000 to the City of Virginia for use on this project.

“This project will have a positive impact to Iron Range communities and the people who live here,” says Ida Rukavina, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Commissioner.

The building, located next to Range Transitional Housing’s office in Virginia, is expected to open next spring.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man pleads guilty to death of girlfriend
Public calls for Steven Stupak to step down.
Superior residents ask school board member to resign in wake of felony charges

Latest News

David Keith Joseph Chatman
Iron Range man sentenced to over 3 years for woman’s fatal overdose
August Lake Fire August 8, 2023
Fire breaks out near Ely in Superior National Forest
Voters grab "I Voted" stickers as they cast ballots in Tuesday's primary.
Duluth voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary election
It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point