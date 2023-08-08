Governor Walz endorses Mayor Emily Larson on eve of primary

Walz cited Larson’s record of leadership in his endorsement encouraging Duluth voters to...
Walz cited Larson’s record of leadership in his endorsement encouraging Duluth voters to reelect Larson.(Northern News Now)
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Editor’s Note: This story previous stated Roger Reinert had raised the most money for the mayoral race. That was not accurate. Emily Larson has reported $52,826.23 in total. Roger Reinert has raised $47,164 in total according to most recent campaign reports. Reinert had raised the most money in calendar year 2023, but Larson’s 2022 fundraising efforts has her at the most for the race.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Just hours ahead of the August 8 primary, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced his endorsement of Duluth Mayor Emily Larson for re-election.

Larson has also received the DFL endorsement for her re-election bid.

“Emily Larson is a workhorse who has dedicated her career to making Duluth a better place for everyone to live and to raise their families,” said Walz. “From street repairs to affordable housing, the challenges facing our communities require leaders who get results while standing up for progressive values. That’s the kind of mayor Emily Larson is, and I’m proud to support her re-election.”

Larson faces several challengers in her re-election bid, most notably the race’s other top fundraiser, former state senator Roger Reinert.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

