Fire breaks out near Ely in Superior National Forest

August Lake Fire August 8, 2023
August Lake Fire August 8, 2023(USDA Forest Service)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire broke out this week in the Superior National Forest near Ely.

Officials say the fire was detected approximately 15 miles southeast of Ely on Monday by aerial observation.

The fire is estimated to be three acres and located near August and Heart Lake.

It is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

Forest leaders say the burning is in heavy vegetation that is difficult to access.

Due to this, crews are using both aerial and ground tactics to put out the fire.

According to officials, the fire is currently creeping on the ground with one to two-foot flame lengths.

At this time, there are no closures or prohibited campfires stemming from the fire.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man pleads guilty to death of girlfriend
road closed generic
Closures begin Monday for road work throughout Twin Ports

Latest News

Voters grab "I Voted" stickers as they cast ballots in Tuesday's primary.
Duluth voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary election
It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Walz cited Larson’s record of leadership in his endorsement encouraging Duluth voters to...
Governor Walz endorses Mayor Emily Larson on eve of primary
The Minnesota Secretary of States office says 61% of Minnesotans voted in the 2022 election,...
Fundraising update on Duluth mayoral race