Fire breaks out near Ely in Superior National Forest

ELY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire broke out this week in the Superior National Forest near Ely.

Officials say the fire was detected approximately 15 miles southeast of Ely on Monday by aerial observation.

The fire is estimated to be three acres and located near August and Heart Lake.

It is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

Forest leaders say the burning is in heavy vegetation that is difficult to access.

Due to this, crews are using both aerial and ground tactics to put out the fire.

According to officials, the fire is currently creeping on the ground with one to two-foot flame lengths.

At this time, there are no closures or prohibited campfires stemming from the fire.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.