Duluth voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary election

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth voters are making their voices heard Tuesday in several big primary elections for city leadership positions.

Residents will be narrowing down the list of candidates for Duluth’s mayor, two open At-Large City Council seats, the 4th District City Council seat, and the 3rd District School Board seat.

There are several other City Council and School Board races that did not trigger a primary, but will appear on the ballot in November.

Some voters in both Lake and Koochiching counties will also be narrowing the list of candidates for two open seats on their respective County Boards.

The top vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary will advance to the general election in November.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m.

