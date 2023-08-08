Duluth voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary election

Voters grab "I Voted" stickers as they cast ballots in Tuesday's primary.(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth voters are making their voices heard Tuesday in several big primary elections for city leadership positions.

Residents will be narrowing down the list of candidates for Duluth’s mayor, two open At-Large City Council seats, the 4th District City Council seat, and the 3rd District School Board seat.

There are several other City Council and School Board races that did not trigger a primary, but will appear on the ballot in November.

Some voters in both Lake and Koochiching counties will also be narrowing the list of candidates for two open seats on their respective County Boards.

The top vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary will advance to the general election in November.

Click here for the full list of candidates running for Duluth’s municipal seats.

Click here to see the candidates running for Duluth School Board.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m.

Here’s a tool to help find your polling place.

Stay with Northern News Now for special coverage of Tuesday’s primary, including the latest results online and on air during our 10 p.m. broadcast. That’s also when we will have live coverage of Duluth’s mayoral primary along with expert analysis on the race.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

