Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Crash
Man dead after Corvette crash near Cook
It happened on the harbor side of Park Point Monday night.
Car ends up underwater on Park Point
Family members say 12-year-old Markee Jones was fatally shot during a birthday celebration. A...
Teen, 14, arrested after family says 12-year-old shot at birthday sleepover
Hibbing man charged with murder after girlfriend's death
Hibbing man pleads guilty to death of girlfriend
Public calls for Steven Stupak to step down.
Superior residents ask school board member to resign in wake of felony charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns
A 6-year-old boy who shot teacher later boasted about it, an affidavit released Tuesday said.
A 6-year-old said ‘I did it’ after shooting his teacher at Virginia school, warrants say
Police investigate the apartment building of the shooter at the scene where an 8-year-old...
Chicago man accused of killing girl headed straight for her in apartment building, prosecutors say
David Keith Joseph Chatman
Iron Range man sentenced to over 3 years for woman’s fatal overdose
FILE - A judge has sanctioned Southwest Airlines on Monday, Aug. 7, writing that the airline...
Judge rules that Southwest failed to follow his order in a flight attendant’s free-speech case