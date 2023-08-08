Car ends up underwater on Park Point

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A driver accidentally ended up in the water on Park Point Monday night.

It happened on the harbor side of Park Point around 10:15 p.m. near Park Point Marina Inn.

According to Duluth Police, the driver stopped the car for a moment, got out to do something, hopped back in and hit the gas thinking it was in reverse.

Instead, the car went forward and into the water.

Police say the two people inside were able to make it out on their own and were not hurt.

The car ended up fully submerged.

Crews were working to get it out of the water late Monday night.

Investigators say the driver was not impaired.

