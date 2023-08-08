Bulldogs football picked to finish fifth in their conference

After finishing last season 8-3 and missing the playoffs, offseason motivation has become a point of emphasis.
By Kevin Moore and Jack Wiedner
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - August 7 marked the first day of camp for the UMD Bulldogs football team.

Head Coach Curt Weise is entering his 11th season at UMD, and in a preseason poll, his Bulldogs were picked 5th in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

“It’s not where we wanted to end up,” said Head Coach Weise, “but I also think it put in the mindset our underclassmen, and the guys that are returning here as upperclassmen, if you don’t take care of business week in and week out, that can end up happening pretty quick for you. We are going to take it one game at a time one week at a time.”

Bulldogs Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Kyle Walljasper elaborated on that point.

“8-3 last year is not our standard, we should be better than that, so it’s kind of a focus for us, just 1-0 every week,” said Walljasper. “We shouldn’t worry about games later down the road because we know this schedule is tough. Every team is going to give us their best we just have to give them our best every week.”

