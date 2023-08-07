DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Will the drought effect our Fall Colors?

The answer is yes and no.

Tree entomologists with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say drought doesn’t necessarily make leaves change color earlier or later.

Temperature is the biggest factor in when leaves change.

Leaves start to change color when the nighttime temperatures start dropping closer to freezing.

But drought will impact the brilliance of the colors.

A mild summer drought may actually increase the display of colors, but a severe drought usually dulls colors noticeability.

During drought year some foliage may die early and turn straw-colored due to the lack of water.

The team at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will start working on fall colors season prediction later in the week of August 7.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.