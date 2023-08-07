Warm on Monday and Tuesday, chance of rain later in the week

By Tony Nargi
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies on Monday with temperatures in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. There will be some haze in the sky from Canadian wildfire smoke however most smoke will not be near the surface, giving us moderate air quality, a 1 out of 5 on the air quality scale.

TUESDAY: A mild day is in store on Tuesday, with most of the region reaching the low 80′s. Though it will be warm, dewpoints will be comfortable in the low 50′s. A weak cold front will make its way through the Northland Tuesday evening. There is a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are unlikely to be severe and will not be widespread.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday features a cool off back to seasonable temps with highs only reaching the middle 70′s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. There will be a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday as well, with similar temperatures across the region.

