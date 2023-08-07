Warm again Tuesday, chances for showers later

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies! Tonight we will remain mostly clear. Lows will be in the 50′s with light northwest winds.

TUESDAY: On Tuesday we will start out with sunny skies, but there will be increasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80′s with west winds 5-10mph. In the afternoon there will be a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunder across Central Minnesota. Overnight there will be a 30% chance of showers across the rest of the region.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning we will have a 30% chance of showers in the morning, followed by clearing skies from west to east. Highs will be in the mid-70′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the north 5-10mph.

