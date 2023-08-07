St. James Church hosts corn roast benefit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On August 5, Northlanders gathered in West Duluth to enjoy live music and fresh food at the ‘Old Fashioned Corn Roast.’

Brats, chips, and over 200 ears of corn were handed out at the event on Saturday.

Food and attendance was offered free of charge at the Saint James Catholic Church, although donations were accepted.

The event ran from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and featured oldies tunes played by Todd Eckart.

Despite the fresh grilled food, some visitors preferred the pre-packaged snacks.

”This is maybe our third bag of chips,” said Aubry Haben, in reference to her youngest son.

The event was a fundraiser for the Star of the North Maternity Home, an organization that offers housing for pregnant women and mothers experiencing housing instability.

