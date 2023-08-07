Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits recovery center to discuss opioid crisis

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin visited Harbor Recovery Center in Columbia County Monday to address problems and solutions related to the state’s opioid crisis.

Baldwin said she had personal connections to this issue, as her mother struggled with addiction to prescribed opioids.

“It’s truly frightening and I’ve been having discussions with folks across the state about how we can better tackle this crisis together and from every angle possible,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin mentioned several efforts she has been making to give more funding to care and recovery for those struggling with addiction.

Baldwin praised Harbor Recovery Center for their holistic approach to addressing the epidemic. She said there must be community efforts in order to make any progress.

“This epidemic really encompasses a lot of different but interconnected problems that need to be addressed, and the way I see it we need to address all of them from disrupting supply chains all the way to stopping someone from overdosing and everything in between,” Baldwin said.

The last full year of data says there were over 1,400 overdoses in Wisconsin, according to Baldwin. She said opioid affects those struggling with addiction and those close to them.

Baldwin added that she was hoping to hear from Columbia Co. community leaders and leaders in the recovery center.

