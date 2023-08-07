Packers activating linebacker Rashan Gary from PUP list as he continues recovery from torn ACL

Families are grilling, kids are throwing footballs - Packers fever is heating up already
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary took a step forward in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament by getting activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Monday’s practice that Gary is getting activated. LaFleur noted that Gary will be doing mostly individual work Monday and won’t be participating in any team drills.

Gary, 25, had six sacks and seven tackles for loss in nine games last season before tearing the ACL in his right knee Nov. 6 during a 15-9 loss at Detroit. He had at least one sack in each of the Packers’ first four games.

Although the 2019 first-round pick from Michigan missed nearly half the season in 2022, his six sacks still ranked second on the team, behind Preston Smith’s 8½.

