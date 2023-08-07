Northland Coasties celebrate USCG’s 233rd birthday in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Coast Guard Station Duluth is a sprawling complex home to the Cutter Spar, several active duty units and an auxiliary flotilla. All of them came together Friday for Coast Guard Day - the 233rd birthday of the service.

“Coast Guard Day is one of those wonderful times of year when we get to bring together all the families and all of the dependents of the active duty, reserve and auxiliary plus retirees who’ve served in the Coast Guard and celebrate everything they’ve done over their career.” said Master Chief Justin Olson.

The career of what’s now called the Coast Guard started August 4th, 1790 with the Revenue Cutter Service. That branch plus the Lifesaving Service merged in 1915 to create the modern Coast Guard. The Lighthouse Service and the Bureau of Marine Inspection and Navigation were folded in, too, in the 30′s and 40′s. The all volunteer Coast Guard Auxiliary was created by act of Congress in 1939. Commodore Sue Thurlow of the Brainerd area says recreational boating safety is their top concern.

“Our mission is to go out and help people be safe on the water, do what’s right to have the right equipment and have fun out there.” said Thurlow.

The Coast Guard Reserve was formed in 1941. Reservists like Aaron Busch, a fire fighter from Chanhassen, can serve more than just one weekend a month.

“Our reserve group is primarily staffing Lake of the Woods so that the active duty can focus on operations here in Station Duluth.” said BM3 Busch.

Master Chief Justin Olson, a Litchfield Minnesota native, reports that the Northland’s Coast Guard family will continue to improve by next year’s Coast Guard Day and for decades beyond.

“I think our future is bright, we have a lot of nice, really smart and intelligent young Coasties coming in.” said Olson.

Also, new technology like drones will be coming aboard soon according to the Master Chief. But, boating safety will still rely on one old piece of equipment - the life jacket.

Duluth has a Marine Safety Unit, Search and Rescue station, aids to navigation team, electronics support detachment and an auxiliary flotilla. Bayfield has a search and rescue station and an auxiliary flotilla. International Falls is home to an auxiliary flotilla.

